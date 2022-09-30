President Yoon to Meet with US Vice President Harris

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the top office on Thursday.An official at the presidential office said that in the meeting, President Yoon will convey Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) and ask for the Biden administration's keen interest and necessary support to address them.The president also plans to underscore the importance of close cooperation between Seoul and Washington in enhancing their alliance in economic security and technology as well as in the implementation of Yoon's “bold initiative” for North Korea.Vice President Harris’ arrival in South Korea, one day after North Korea fired two short range ballistic missiles, follows her trip to Japan for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, where she met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Harris, the highest-raking U.S. official to visit South Korea since U.S. President Joe Biden in May, will visit the Demilitarized Zone after meeting with Yoon.