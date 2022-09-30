Yoon Meets UK Foreign Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and discussed ways to develop relations between the two nations.According to the top office, Yoon and the British top diplomat also exchanged opinions on the Korean Peninsula issues, economic security and the war in Ukraine in a meeting at the presidential office on Thursday.President Yoon expressed hope that the framework for closer cooperation adopted during the bilateral summit in June will enable the foreign ministries of the two nations to cooperate closely to jointly respond to new challenges such as climate change, energy security and supply chain disruptions.The president also asked that Britain play an active role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council in ensuring a firm and united response from the international community in the event of a seventh nuclear test by North Korea.The top office said Cleverly reaffirmed Britain's support for South Korea's policy on North Korea.President Yoon also requested Britain's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.Meanwhile, the British top diplomat thanked President Yoon on behalf of the British government for attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last week.