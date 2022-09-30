New COVID-19 Cases in 30,000s for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 30-thousands for a third day amid a general downturn in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 30-thousand-881 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 252 from overseas.The cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-740-thousand.The daily figure is down by some five-thousand from a day ago and marked the lowest in 12 weeks for Thursdays.The figure dropped by about two-thousand from a week ago and 40-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients in the hospital dropped by 12 from the previous day to 363, the lowest in 51 days since August 9.Wednesday reported 46 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-364. The case fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide is slightly under 20 percent.