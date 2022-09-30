Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Seeks Public Consensus against DP's Move to Dismiss Minister

Written: 2022-09-29 10:17:21Updated: 2022-09-29 15:23:31

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he believes people will know what is right and wrong in the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) attempt to dismiss foreign minister Park Jin.

Yoon made the remark when asked to comment on the matter on his way to work on Thursday, adding that Park is a remarkably accomplished figure who is working tirelessly for South Korea's interests even at the detriment of his own health.

Appearing to suggest that Yoon believes the DP’s move to dismiss Park is unfavorable for the nation and will struggle to secure public support, the president's remarks offer an indication that he will reject the National Assembly’s motion to dismiss his minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DP filed a motion to dismiss Park, saying it seeks to hold the administration accountable for what it viewed as a "diplomatic catastrophe" during Yoon’s overseas trip last week.

Even if the motion passes in parliament, however, it is not legally binding and may be cast aside by the president.
