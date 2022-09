Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are reportedly planning to hold a joint military exercise in the East Sea amid escalating threats by North Korea.A social media post by main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back on Wednesday claimed that navies of South Korea and the U.S. and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will conduct an anti-submarine drill in the East Sea on Friday.If the exercise is carried out, it would be the first of its kind since a similar drill was conducted in waters off Jeju Island in April 2017, this time taking place some 150 kilometers off the Dokdo islets, according to Ahn.The three countries previously conducted the Pacific Dragon exercise to detect and track ballistic missiles in waters off Hawaii last month, joined by Australia and Canada.