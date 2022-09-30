S. Korean Embassy Advises Koreans in Haiti to Evacuate

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Embassy to the Dominican Republic has advised the Korean community in Haiti to evacuate to nearby countries as criminal gangs wreak havoc.The South Korean embassy, which concurrently serves as the embassy to Haiti, gave its notice on Wednesday as it expressed serious concerns over the current social disorder in Haiti.The Caribbean country is on the verge of seeing a suspension in essential services including bank operations, healthcare and internet connections due to a fuel crisis resulting from a gang-run blockade of the country’s Varreux fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince that began on September 18.UNICEF estimates that 75 percent of the hospitals in Haiti are seeing major disruptions in operations.Criminal gangs are on a rampage, taking advantage of a political vacuum resulting from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July of last year.