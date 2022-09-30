Menu Content

Court Sentences Sindang Station Murder Suspect to 9 Yrs. on Stalking Charges

Written: 2022-09-29 12:24:30Updated: 2022-09-29 16:43:35

The suspect in the Seoul subway murder earlier this month, Jeon Ju-hwan, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for stalking and illegally filming the victim prior to her death. A murder trial is still pending.

The Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday also ordered the 31-year-old to undergo 80 hours of treatment for stalking and another 40 hours for sexual offenses after he was found guilty of charges brought against him predating his murder of the victim at Sindang Station earlier this month.

The former employee of Seoul Metro was indicted after he scared his former colleague on 351 occasions by sending furtively taken videos of the victim as well as sending threatening text messages in October of last year.

Jeon was also accused of sending 21 additional texts between last November and February of this year demanding a settlement after the victim filed a police report against him.

Jeon will now face a separate trial for stabbing her to death in a restroom in Sindang Station on September 14, a day before he was supposed to receive his initial sentencing for the stalking and harassment charges. Investigators are tying up loose ends on the murder and will remand the case to trial early next month.
