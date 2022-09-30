PPP Interim Chief Says Failures of Past 5 Yrs. Can't Be Repeated

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk said his party has no intention of repeating the failures of the past five years and called for a massive transition to withstand challenges in a tumultuous new world order.Chung started his parliamentary address on Thursday by apologizing to the public for his party's shortcomings, stating that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been preoccupied with correcting the mistakes of the former Moon Jae-in government since taking office.He said there was a slew of failures over the past five years under Moon's leadership, such as an economic slowdown, the nuclear phase-out policy and weakened diplomatic relations with both Washington and Tokyo.Criticizing the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for disrupting state affairs with its supermajority in parliament, Chung said the DP was engaging in irresponsible behavior that harms national interest by seeking to dismiss foreign minister Park Jin over the rival party’s claims of a diplomatic debacle during Yoon’s recent overseas trip.Turning his attention to DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who is under investigation for several corruption allegations, Chung said even former presidents are sent to prison for breaking the law and that the public will not accept any attempt at political subversion.Calling for a swift formation of a bipartisan consultative body as proposed by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in August, Chung said there is no reason for the president not to meet with opposition party leaders to enhance cooperation.