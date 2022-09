Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will conduct combined anti-submarine drills in the international waters off the East Sea on Friday.According to the South Korean Navy on Thursday, the joint exercise comes in the wake of North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile provocations, including advancements in its submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) capability.South Korea's Munmu the Great destroyer and the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group are expected to be joined by an Asahi-class destroyer from Japan in the training.The three sides' most recent joint anti-submarine exercise was held in international waters south of Jeju Island in April 2017.