Parties Divided over Motion to Dismiss Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to pass a no-confidence motion against Foreign Minister Park Jin on Thursday over the so-called "diplomatic debacle" during the president's overseas trip.Under parliamentary law, the motion, which was filed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, is set to be automatically discarded at 2 p.m. on Friday. The DP told reporters a plenary session was slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and will likely put it to a vote. The ruling People Power Party also said it was notified of the schedule.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the party appealed strongly to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to handle the motion on Thursday, while ranking members of the ruling People Power Party also paid a visit to Speaker Kim insisting that he refrain from introducing it.President Yoon Suk Yeol, for his part, spoke in support of the foreign minister on Thursday, noting that Park is a remarkably accomplished figure who is working tirelessly on behalf of national interests.Even if the motion passes parliament, it is not legally binding and may be cast aside by the president.