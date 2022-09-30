Parties Divided over Motion to Dismiss Foreign Minister

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to pass a no-confidence motion against Foreign Minister Park Jin on Thursday over the so-called "diplomatic debacle" during the president's overseas trip.
Under parliamentary law, the motion, which was filed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, is set to be automatically discarded at 2 p.m. on Friday. The DP told reporters a plenary session was slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and will likely put it to a vote. The ruling People Power Party also said it was notified of the schedule.
DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said the party appealed strongly to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to handle the motion on Thursday, while ranking members of the ruling People Power Party also paid a visit to Speaker Kim insisting that he refrain from introducing it.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, for his part, spoke in support of the foreign minister on Thursday, noting that Park is a remarkably accomplished figure who is working tirelessly on behalf of national interests.
Even if the motion passes parliament, it is not legally binding and may be cast aside by the president.