S. Korea Likely to Become Super-aged Society in 3 Years

South Korea will likely become a super-aged society in three years, with people 65 and older accounting for more than 20 percent of the population.According to data from Statistics Korea published on Thursday, those aged 65 and above currently number slightly over nine million, or 17-point-five percent of the population, which places its people squarely in the "aged" category of more than 14 percent.The seven-year timeframe for Korea to jump from an “aged” to a “super-aged” society, outstrips that of other countries, such as the 50 years it will likely take Britain, 15 for the U.S. and ten for Japan.The agency believes South Korea’s ratio of people aged 65 and older will climb to 20-point-six in 2025, officially making the country a super-aged society, hitting 30-point-one percent in 2035 and 40 percent by 2050.The senior population has already surpassed 20 percent in North Gyeongsang, Gangwon and South Jeolla provinces as well as Busan.Data found that some 65 percent of seniors are saving up for retirement on their own or together with their spouses, marking an increase of 13 percentage points from a decade ago.Additional statistics show that 45 percent of older people currently working are nervous about their jobs.