Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se plans to arrange a meeting with families of South Koreans currently detained in North Korea.A ministry official on Thursday confirmed local media reports about Kwon's prospective meeting with the family members, saying arrangements will soon take place.The official said details will be announced once plans have been finalized with the families of six South Korean nationals held captive by the North, some of whom are missionaries.The official said the minister has maintained the position that the detainees' repatriation must be resolved as a part of the nation's fundamental duty of protecting its people.