Appellate Court Upholds 2-yr Sentence for Air Force Officer in Sexual Abuse Case

Written: 2022-09-29 15:31:51Updated: 2022-09-29 15:36:06

An appellate court has upheld a two-year sentence for an Air Force warrant officer for causing secondary damage to a female subordinate as he tried to cover up sexual abuse allegations.

The Seoul High Court on Thursday confirmed the earlier sentence of two years, saying that remarks made by the defendant surnamed Noh can be seen as exerting considerable influence to prevent the victim, staff sergeant Lee Ye-ram, from speaking out.

The court said the victim, who believed the incident would be dealt with if she filed a report, felt incredible frustration and helplessness and took her own life.

The warrant officer, the victim's superior, was indicted on charges of trying to cover up the case. 
He reportedly told Lee that awareness of the incident could negatively impact her as well as everyone who was present at the gathering where he allegedly put his arms around her shoulders.

In the first trial, a lower court acknowledged the charge of exerting pressure on the victim but found him not guilty of charges of sexual harassment or intimidation.
