ASF Confirmed at Farms in Gyeonggi Cities of Paju, Gimpo

Written: 2022-09-29 15:44:30Updated: 2022-09-29 15:48:43

ASF Confirmed at Farms in Gyeonggi Cities of Paju, Gimpo

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have confirmed cases of African swine flu(ASF) at a pig farm in the northern Gyeonggi provincial city of Paju on Thursday.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, around 700 pigs at the farm will be culled in accordance with standard operating procedure.

The confirmation follows another verified case at a pig farm in the city of Gimpo on Wednesday, while a suspected case at a third farm in the Gyeonggi Province city of Pyeongtaek with some three-thousand-400 pigs came back negative after a retest.

Authorities will conduct tests at farms within a ten-kilometer radius of the affected farms and carry out epidemiological studies, while imposing a movement restriction for Gyeonggi Province, the Gangwon provincial county of Cheorwon and Incheon until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Gyeonggi Province had previously reported nine cases of ASF in the counties of Paju and Yeoncheon as well as the city of Gimpo in the fall of 2019.
