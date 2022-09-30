Menu Content

Yoon Taps New Education Minister, Economic Council Chair

Written: 2022-09-29 16:55:56Updated: 2022-09-29 16:56:46

Yoon Taps New Education Minister, Economic Council Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Lee Ju-ho, who was in charge of key educational policies under the Lee Myung-bak administration, to be his new education minister.

Yoon's chief of staff Kim Dae-ki made the announcement at a briefing, touting the nominee's expertise in devising policies in the field of education. He said Lee is the best candidate to carry out the Yoon administration's reforms for bridging the educational gap and fostering future talent to prepare for a digital transition.

The 61-year-old former lawmaker served as education minister from 2010 to 2013.

The top education post has been vacant for some 50 days after Park Soon-ae stepped down in August, only a month after taking office, amid public backlash over her plans to lower the school starting age.

President Yoon also picked former Gyeonggi Province governor Kim Moon-soo as chair of the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a committee under the presidential office tasked with labor reforms. 

The chief of staff said the former governor is capable in both the political and administrative fields and that his ample experience will help him coordinate discussions between management and labor.
