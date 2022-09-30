US VP Harris Meets S. Korea's Women of Distinction

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with South Korea’s female leaders in Seoul on Thursday.In her opening remarks at a meeting held at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Harris said that she strongly feels that when women are successful, all of society succeeds.The event titled "Groundbreaking Women Roundtable" was attended by figure skating champion Kim Yuna, Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon, Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung and other women of distinction from various walks of life.Harris stressed the importance of improving women's stature in society, saying that if people want to strengthen democracy, they must pay attention to gender equality.The White House said in a press release that Vice President Harris underscored the priority that the Biden administration places on gender equity and women’s empowerment in South Korea and around the world.