Prime Minister Says ASF Situation is Grave, Orders Swift Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday noted the gravity of the African Swine Fever(ASF) outbreak in Gyeonggi Province after the area reported its first cases in about three years.The prime minister made the remarks during a government response meeting on the virus.The meeting was held after the deadly animal infection was confirmed on Wednesday at two separate pig farms in Gimpo and Paju, Gyeonggi Province, marking the first outbreak in the province in about three years since October 2019.Prime Minister Han said that the situation was exacerbated by the large number of hog farms concentrated in the province.Han instructed the agricultural ministry to swiftly implement initial quarantine measures in line with relevant regulations, including the culling of livestock and movement restrictions.He also ordered the environment ministry to check and repair broken fences to block wild boars, calling for authorities to step up operations to hunt down wild animals that may cause the virus to spread further.