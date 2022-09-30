Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Assembly Passes Motion on Dismissal of Foreign Minister

Written: 2022-09-29 19:54:19Updated: 2022-09-29 19:55:13

National Assembly Passes Motion on Dismissal of Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a motion calling for the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin.

The Assembly, dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), held a plenary session on Thursday and passed the motion in a vote of 168 to one with one abstention. The DP holds 169 out of a total 299 seats in parliament, while the ruling People Power Party has 115.

The DP on Tuesday decided to table the no-confidence motion, calling on President Yoon Suk Yeol to dismiss his foreign minister over diplomatic gaffes during Yoon's overseas trip last week. 

Still, the motion is not legally binding and may be cast aside by the president. 

The lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party left the chamber in protest when the motion was put to a vote. The minor Justice Party lawmakers did not participate in the vote either in line with a party decision.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >