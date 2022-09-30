US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches after Harris' S. Korea Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has issued a condemnation of North Korea’s third missile launch in five days as it reaffirmed its commitment to the security of South Korea.The U.S. State Department issued the position on Thursday after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunchon area of South Pyongan Province between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m., shortly after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departed from South Korea.State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a telephone press briefing that the U.S. condemns all recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea as clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that demonstrate the threat the North poses to the region as well as the international community.Patel added, however, that the U.S. remains deeply committed to a diplomatic approach with Pyongyang, urging the regime to engage in dialogue.The spokesperson also reaffirmed the U.S.' ironclad commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan.Meanwhile, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is aware of the two ballistic missile launches and is consulting closely with its allies and partners.