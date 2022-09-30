Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Phone Talks Again on N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy held another round of separate phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts over the recent series of missile launches by North Korea.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn spoke individually with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi on Thursday following the North’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles.Making the calls from the South Korean Embassy in France, Kim and the envoys shared serious concerns about the recent provocations following the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles by the North for the second straight day, the third such provocation in just five days.They also strongly condemned the launches as clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions that pose a threat to the Korean Peninsula and the world, and agreed to hold three-way phone talks soon for in-depth discussions on response measures to the North's provocations.Kim held similar phone talks with the two on Wednesday afternoon following the North's second provocation of the week.