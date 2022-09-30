New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 20,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases decreased by some two-thousand from a day ago to the 20-thousand range on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that 28-thousand-497 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 276 from overseas.The cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-769-thousand.The daily figure marked the lowest in 12 weeks for Fridays. The tally is down 600 from a week ago and about 23-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients in the hospital dropped by eleven from the previous day to 352, remaining in the 300s for the third consecutive day. The figure marks the lowest in 53 days.Thursday reported 42 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-406. The case fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide is just above 20 percent.