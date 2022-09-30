Foreign Minister Says He Cannot Agree With Opposition's View on President's Overseas Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin says he cannot agree with the opposition camp’s view that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s latest overseas trip was a “diplomatic catastrophe.”Park made the remark to reporters on Friday at the foreign ministry office in Seoul the day after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally passed a motion calling for his dismissal.The minister said he believes South Korea should be solely responsible for upholding its national interests and dignity. He will therefore regard the DP’s vote as a reprimand, urging him to better serve the nation on the diplomatic stage.Stressing that now is the time to consider national interests instead of engaging in political wrangling, Park reiterated his pledge of the previous day to make every effort as head of the foreign ministry.The DP said it filed the motion, which is not legally binding and may be disregarded by the president, to hold someone responsible for diplomatic gaffes during President Yoon's overseas trip last week.Among other criticisms, the DP claimed Yoon insulted U.S. politicians with a hot mic comment and failed to hold substantive summits with the leaders of Japan and the U.S.