US Special Operations Command Korea Unveils Images of Training Missions

Photo : 주한미특수전사령부 공보실

The U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, or SOCKOR, released images showing hostage rescue and night infiltration exercises amid heightened tensions following North Korea’s recent string of ballistic missile launches.The command said in a Facebook post on Thursday that a “combined, realistic, multi-domain readiness exercise was conducted on Camp Humphreys’ airfield” in Pyeongtaek the previous night.The command said the drill was a full mission profile exercise simulating an airfield seizure and hostage rescue.It went on to say that South Korean and U.S. forces conducted a nighttime military free-fall infiltration, simulated close air support and precision fires, terminal control and a direct action raid.The images’ disclosure closely followed the North’s back-to-back launches of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea both Wednesday and Thursday after test firing a single missile on Sunday.