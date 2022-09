Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s latest approval rating has plunged back to a record low since taking office on May 10.According to results of a Gallup Korea poll published on Friday surveying one-thousand adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 65 percent said the president was doing poorly, increasing by four percentage points from last week.Twenty-four percent said Yoon is doing a good job, marking a drop of four percentage points from the previous week and the second time his rating plummeted to the all-time low since the first week of August.The pollster said disapproval seems to have shot up due to recent controversies surrounding Yoon’s latest overseas trip.The latest poll has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.