PPP Submits Resolution Calling for Speaker's Resignation Introduction of Dismissal Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) submitted a resolution calling on National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to step down after he introduced a motion to dismiss foreign minister Park Jin on Thursday.In the resolution submitted on Friday, the PPP accused the speaker, a member of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), of breaking with his principle of impartiality as the presiding officer of the chamber.The PPP’s resolution asserts that Kim colluded with his party to put the motion to a vote without bipartisan agreement in line with the DP’s subverted political agenda.The PPP and minor Justice Party did not vote on Thursday, paving the way for the DP, with a supermajority, to unilaterally approve its motion to hold someone accountable for diplomatic shortcomings during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s overseas trip.Referring to Kim’s role in the DP’s railroading of bills aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative power as a member of the judiciary committee in April, the PPP further accused him of compromising parliamentary authority and abolishing order.