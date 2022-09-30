No. of Foreign Tourists More Than Triples in Aug. amid Quarantine Lifting

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of overseas tourists who came to South Korea last month more than tripled compared to a year earlier.According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Friday, 310-thousand-945 foreigners visited the country in August, up 220-point-three percent on-year.The figure has steadily increased with the resumption of visa-free entry and the lifting of most quarantine measures, with 175-thousand-922 foreign travelers in May rising to 227-thousand-713 in June and 263-thousand-986 in July.Of the total, the largest nationality represented was the U.S. with 50-thousand-299 entrants, followed by 30-thousand-248 from China and 26-thousand-482 from Japan.The KTO assessed that a temporary visa waiver for travelers from Japan, Taiwan and Macau since August was a major factor that led to a sharp increase in visitors from those locations.Meanwhile, the number of South Koreans traveling abroad in August jumped 409-point-nine percent on-year to 702-thousand-153.