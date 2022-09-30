Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Carbon Emissions MRV System to be Introduced to Improve Eco-friendliness

Written: 2022-09-30 13:12:10Updated: 2022-09-30 14:53:51

South Korea will encourage corporate carbon reduction and boost global competitiveness by establishing a measurement, reporting and verification(MRV) system for carbon emissions.

At an emergency economic meeting on Friday, finance minister Choo Kyung-ho stressed the need for local firms to move in sync with a global shift toward carbon neutrality as environmental, social, and corporate governance(ESG) expands worldwide.

Based on a new MRV infrastructure, the minister announced plans to create a database to calculate carbon footprints and establish a standard for each product.

He also promised to minimize the burden imposed on businesses by boosting international cooperation to ensure that certified domestic inspections of carbon emissions are recognized overseas.

The government will also support small- to medium-sized enterprises(SME) by providing related training and financial support so they can develop their own verification systems.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >