Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink's latest single "Pink Venom" has topped 200 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest streaming service, according to the band's management agency YG Entertainment on Friday.The milestone comes just 42 days after the song's release on August 19, the fastest for a K-pop female artists to date. Blackpink member Lisa held the previous record of 65 days to reach 200 million streams with her solo track "Money.""Pink Venom'' was a pre-release from the quartet's second full-length album "Born Pink," which made a hot-shot debut at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart with its release on September 16.