Opposition Party Launches Committee on Yoon's Diplomatic Fiasco

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has launched a committee to look into the controversy surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent trip to Britain and the United States.The committee held its inaugural meeting at the National Assembly on Friday.The committee, headed by Rep. Ko Min-jung, comprises DP lawmakers on parliamentary committees of house steering, trade, industry and energy, and science and ICT.The committee plans to look into how the presidential office managed and handled the presidential trip, which the opposition calls a "diplomatic disaster." The opposition party will also examine the debacle over the alleged use of foul language by Yoon in New York and decide whether the ruling camp's attack on broadcaster MBC on the matter was appropriate.The ruling People Power Party earlier filed a legal action against the broadcaster for distorting the facts in its coverage of the trip, including using misconstrued transcripts of Yoon’s hot-mic remarks.