Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided not to accept a motion calling for the dismissal of foreign minister Park Jin.The move comes a day after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), with a supermajority, unilaterally passed the motion at the National Assembly.Senior presidential secretary for public relations, Kim Eun-hye, said that the motion was sent to the presidential office on Friday and President Yoon said he would not accept it.The DP on Tuesday decided to table the no-confidence motion and the Assembly, dominated by the DP, passed the motion in a 168 to one vote with one abstention on Thursday.