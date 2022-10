Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a smaller trade deficit in September, according to trade ministry data published Saturday.The country suffered a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month, the first such record since 1997.Exports last month grew two-point-eight percent on-year to over 57 billion dollars and imports, due to surging global energy prices, jumped 18-point-six percent to 61-point-two billion dollars, resulting in a deficit of three-point-seven billion.The size of the deficit, however, is sharply down from the previous month's nine-point-five billion dollars.Other countries that heavily rely on energy imports such as Japan, Italy and France are also posting trade deficits.