Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed under 30-thousand for the third straight day amid a continued slowdown in virus transmission.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, as of 12:00 a.m. Sunday, 23-thousand-597 additional people tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hour period, bringing the cumulative total to 24-point-82 million.The latest daily tally was down three-thousand-363 from the previous day and two-thousand-175 lower compared to a week earlier. It was the lowest Sunday tally since July 10.Out of the new cases, 23-thousand-351 were local infections, while 246 were overseas entries.The number of critical patients stood at 353, down three from Saturday. Forty-four more people succumbed to the virus, with all of the deceased in their 50s and above.