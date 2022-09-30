Parties to Clash at 1st Parliamentary Audit under Yoon Administration on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The first parliamentary audit under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will begin on Tuesday, with rival political parties expected to clash, each blaming the current and the former Moon Jae-in government for their shortcomings.Seventeen parliamentary standing committees will audit 783 government ministries, agencies and public institutions through November 3.According to political sources on Sunday, the ruling People Power Party plans to press the opposition regarding diplomatic and security controversies from the former liberal Moon government, as well as its solar power and nuclear phase-out initiatives.It will also likely bring up various corruption allegations surrounding main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung.The DP, for its part, is set to ramp up pressure against the ruling camp over the alleged diplomatic debacle during the president's recent overseas trip. This comes after Yoon rejected a DP-passed motion urging Foreign Minister Park Jin to step down.The opposition will also zoom in on plagiarism and stock manipulation allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, as well as the costly relocation of the presidential office to Seoul's Yongsan District.