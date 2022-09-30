Minister: N. Korea's Missile Provocations Attempt to Tame Yoon Admin.

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se assessed that North Korea conducted its recent series of missile provocations in a likely attempt to tame the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in South Korea.Kwon made the assessment to Yonhap News Agency on Sunday, as he was departing for the central German city of Erfurt to attend a German unification anniversary event on Monday.The minister said the North's four rounds of missile tests in the past week also reflect the regime wanting to lead the situation on the Korean Peninsula, advance its weapons and to draw attention from the United States.Regardless of North Korea's objectives, Kwon said that any type of provocation would be unfavorable to the peninsula's peace and that Seoul will respond more sternly.Asked about the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's "bold initiative" of offering concessions in return for the North's denuclearization steps amid heightened tensions, the minister reiterated Seoul's call for Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table.