Photo : YONHAP News

Some two million people have visited the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae since it was opened to the general public upon the inauguration of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on May 10.According to the Cultural Heritage Administration, the number of visitors broke the two-million mark as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday.An official from the state agency said that this is one-point-nine times more compared to around one-point-08 million visitors to Seoul's Gyeongbokgung palace last year.An average of ten-thousand people visit Cheong Wa Dae on weekdays and 20-thousand on weekends.The agency has installed signboards and chairs on the premises, and enforced a no-vehicle zone in the area on weekends and holidays for visitor convenience.