Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 20,000 Amid Waning Spread

Written: 2022-10-03 12:18:50Updated: 2022-10-03 13:50:24

S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 20,000 Amid Waning Spread

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases have fallen below 20-thousand amid waning virus infections and fewer tests conducted over the extended holiday weekend.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), the country reported 12-thousand-150 new COVID-19 infections throughout Sunday, including 132 from overseas.

The cumulative caseload came to 24 million-831-thousand-761.

The latest tally was down over two-thousand from a week ago and some seven thousand than two weeks ago.

This is the lowest Monday figure in about 13 weeks since July 4, when the country's latest wave saw an upsurge in infections.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients in the hospital came to 361, up eight from a day earlier. The figure has been remaining in the 300 range for six days.

Meanwhile, the country reported 20 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-509. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.

Amid the subsiding virus wave, South Korea has further relaxed antivirus measures to help people return to normalcy with the removal of the COVID-19 PCR test requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival over the weekend.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >