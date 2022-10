Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry said on Sunday that there were no reports of South Koreans being harmed or killed in the fatal disaster at a football match in the Indonesian city of Malang in East Java.The ministry stated that the confirmation came after the South Korean Embassy in Indonesia contacted Korean communities in the adjacent Surabaya and Malang areas.It added that the Indonesian foreign ministry also sent notice that all fatalities were Indonesian citizens, and that it is in the process of determining whether any foreigners are being treated at local hospitals nearby.Some 200 Koreans are estimated to live in the city of Malang.On Saturday, a clash between rival fans after the final whistle of an Indonesian league football match resulted in at least 125 deaths after police to responded to the pitch invasion by firing tear gas which caused a stampede.