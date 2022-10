Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will hold a special event for the fall season to promote seafood consumption and stabilize prices.The ministry announced that the event marking the fall season will be held for 17 days from October 3 to 19 offering a discount of up to 40 percent on purchases of popular fish and seasonal seafood from participating retailers, online stores and traditional markets.Twelve offline retailers such as E-Mart, Homeplus and Lotte Mart as well as 21 online shopping malls such as SSG.com and Coupang will be participating in the event, while traditional markets will offer a discount of up to 40-thousand won per person.The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-hwan said an event will be held every month until December to help stabilize consumer prices.