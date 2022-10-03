Menu Content

Long-term Care Facilities to Allow Visitors as COVID-19 Infections Dwindle

Written: 2022-10-03 15:34:22Updated: 2022-10-03 15:48:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, health authorities will allow in-person visits without dividing screens at nursing homes and senior care hospitals after being required since July due to a wave of COVID-19 infections.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, individuals who test negative for the virus using self-test kits will be permitted to visit nursing hospitals and long-term care facilities, but masks will be required for the duration of the visit and food and beverage consumption is not allowed.

Patients at nursing facilities will be allowed to leave the premises for reasons other than hospital visits if they have received a second booster shot, while instructors will be able to conduct their programs at the facilities if they have received one booster shot.

The changes come two months after health authorities imposed restrictions preventing contact during visits on July 25 to prevent mass infections among high-risk groups, a move that came after physical contact was re-permitted in April.
