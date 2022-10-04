Visits at Nursing Homes to Not Require Dividing Screens from Tuesday

Photo : KBS News

Visits at nursing homes will no longer be obstructed by dividing screens from Tuesday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that partitions will no longer be required during visits at high-risk facilities in light of the recent improvement in the pandemic situation and the high rate of second booster vaccinations among the residents and workers at such facilities.Under the move, people who test negative with COVID-19 self-test kits will be allowed to visit relatives at long-term care facilities in person without a prohibition on physical contact.However, visitors will be required to wear masks and should refrain from consuming food during the visitation.The ban on contact during visits was reinstated in late July due to the COVID-19 resurgence this summer.The government will also ease restrictions on off-premises trips by nursing home residents, who will now be allowed to make outings or overnight trips if they have received their second booster shots.