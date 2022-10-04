NSC Committee Denounces N. Korea's IRBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) has strongly denounced North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.In a press release following a meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han on Tuesday, the committee described the IRBM test as a serious provocation that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.Emphasizing that the continuance of such provocations by the North cannot be tolerated, the participants agreed to seek various ways to bolster deterrence with the U.S. and the international community, including a reinforcement of sanctions.Dropping in on the meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that the latest provocation clearly violated the UN's universal principles and standards, and urged officials to pursue enhanced trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan against the North’s nuclear and missile threats.Meanwhile, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum said Seoul and Washington maintain a firm combined readiness posture to respond overwhelmingly to any type of threat or provocation from Pyongyang.