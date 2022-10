Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will begin mass producing one-point-four nanometer semiconductors by 2027.Hosting the Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 in Silicon Valley, California on Monday, the global chip-making giant announced the plan as it outlined the future business strategy for its foundry sector.With the announcement, Samsung is poised for an intensified battle with close competitor TSMC of Taiwan, the world’s number one chip-maker, which has also begun developing its one-point-four nanometer process.This latest plan comes not long after Samsung became the first company in the world to successfully mass-produce three-nanometer chips in June.Aside from process technology innovation, Samsung will accelerate the development of 2.5D and 3D heterogeneous integration packaging technology to provide a total system solution in foundry services.