Security Advisors of S. Korea, US, Japan Affirm Stern Response to IRBM Test in Phone Talks

The national security advisors of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed the principle of a stern response to North Korea's latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) on Tuesday.
Presidential deputy spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said national security chief Kim Sung-han held separate phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba following the North's provocation.
Lee said the officials agreed the IRBM test is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia and the international community.
The officials agreed to respond robustly to Pyongyang's repeated saber-rattling and enhance global cooperation to explore various ways to contain North Korea threats.
The White House National Security Council also issued a statement, saying that during phone talks with Kim and Akiba, Sullivan reaffirmed Washington's steadfast commitment to the two allies.