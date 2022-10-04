Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Security Advisors of S. Korea, US, Japan Affirm Stern Response to IRBM Test in Phone Talks

Written: 2022-10-04 16:42:09Updated: 2022-10-04 19:28:35

Security Advisors of S. Korea, US, Japan Affirm Stern Response to IRBM Test in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisors of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed the principle of a stern response to North Korea's latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) on Tuesday.
 
Presidential deputy spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said national security chief Kim Sung-han held separate phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba following the North's provocation.

Lee said the officials agreed the IRBM test is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia and the international community.

The officials agreed to respond robustly to Pyongyang's repeated saber-rattling and enhance global cooperation to explore various ways to contain North Korea threats.

The White House National Security Council also issued a statement, saying that during phone talks with Kim and Akiba, Sullivan reaffirmed Washington's steadfast commitment to the two allies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >