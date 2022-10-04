Security Advisors of S. Korea, US, Japan Affirm Stern Response to IRBM Test in Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security advisors of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed the principle of a stern response to North Korea's latest launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) on Tuesday.Presidential deputy spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said national security chief Kim Sung-han held separate phone talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba following the North's provocation.Lee said the officials agreed the IRBM test is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and poses a grave threat to peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia and the international community.The officials agreed to respond robustly to Pyongyang's repeated saber-rattling and enhance global cooperation to explore various ways to contain North Korea threats.The White House National Security Council also issued a statement, saying that during phone talks with Kim and Akiba, Sullivan reaffirmed Washington's steadfast commitment to the two allies.