White House Strongly Condemns N. Korea's 'Dangerous, Reckless Decision'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea following the North's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) on Tuesday morning.White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. strongly denounces the North's "dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what she referred to as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.The White House characterized the North's latest provocation as a destabilizing act that shows the regime’s blatant disregard for UN Security Council resolutions and international safety norms.The spokesperson noted the swift trilateral response by the U.S., South Korea and Japan, mentioning phone calls between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts as well as U.S. President Joe Biden’s talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the matter.The spokesperson said that the U.S. military forces conducted a joint drill with Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets to reinforce their readiness posture against a regional threat in addition to a joint exercise with South Korea in western waters.