Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have responded to North Korea’s missile provocation on Tuesday with their own launch of four ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the South Korean military and U.S. Forces Korea ran joint drills, firing missiles at mock targets in the East Sea following the North's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean the day before.Each force fired two Army Tactical Missile System(ATACMS) missiles in drills the JCS said demonstrated the allies' capability to deter further provocations by North Korea.Meanwhile, one of two Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missiles fired at around 1 a.m. reportedly fell within the base premises immediately after it was launched, but no casualties were reported as of yet.