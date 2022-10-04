Menu Content

Written: 2022-10-05 09:20:17Updated: 2022-10-05 10:29:14

Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : KBS News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States and Japan condemned the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea during a discussion on trilateral cooperation in response to the provocation.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong spoke with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori, on Tuesday evening.

In the call, the three sides strongly condemned the North's repeated missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula and the international community.

The senior diplomats reportedly agreed to hold a meeting in Tokyo, Japan within weeks to discuss the North Korean issue.

Cho then had a separate phone call with Sherman, with the foreign ministry confirming that the two sides agreed to sternly deal with additional provocations by the North while maintaining a solid combined defense posture and increasing the capabilities of extended deterrence.
