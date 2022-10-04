N. Korea Keeps Silent about Tuesday's Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media remain silent about Tuesday's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) over Japan.As of Wednesday morning, key media outlets including the Korean Central News Agency, the Korean Central Television and the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, have yet to report on the launch carried out the previous morning.While the North’s media typically feature coverage with accompanying photos of its successful missile launches the following day, the outlets have refrained from reporting on all tests since May, and the blackout continued with the latest launch.Tuesday’s missile, the first IRBM launched by the regime since January 30, was fired from the area of Mupyong-ri in Chagang Province, traveling about 45-hundred kilometers and flying over Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean.Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not made any public appearances for the past 25 days, with the last report on his public activities running on September 9.