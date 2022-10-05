USS Ronald Reagan to Return to East Sea following N. Korea's IRBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which had left South Korean waters following the conclusion of combined military exercises, is set to return to international waters in the East Sea on Wednesday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the carrier's "unusual" return demonstrates the allies’ determination to strengthen their readiness posture and displays their will to sternly respond to any North Korean provocation or threat, such as Tuesday’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.The decision to deploy the ship in the East Sea was made by the two sides’ defense ministers after the North’s missile test on Tuesday, a move that conforms to the agreement between the allies’ leaders to deploy U.S. strategic assets on the peninsula in a timely manner when deemed necessary.From September 26 and 29, the USS Ronald Regan participated in Seoul and Washington's joint naval drills, which was followed by a trilateral anti-submarine exercise with Japan in international waters of the East Sea.