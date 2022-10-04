Conference of Overseas Korean Leaders Opens in Songdo, Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-day conference gathering hundreds of leaders of Korean communities from dozens of countries opened in Songdo District in Incheon on Wednesday.The 2022 Korean Association Leaders’ Congress, marking the 120th anniversary of the official Korean migration overseas, brings together 333 participants from 64 nations to discuss ways to boost the prosperity of ethnic Korean communities around the world.The opening ceremony was attended by the Incheon mayor, lawmakers and guests from abroad, followed by a welcome luncheon hosted by foreign minister Park Jin. Prime minister Han Duck-soo will bestow honors during an awards ceremony later on Wednesday.In his welcoming speech, president of the Overseas Koreans Foundation Kim Seong-gon expressed hope that global Koreans are respected both in their motherland and their countries of residence.Through Friday, discussions will address issues pertaining to each global region including the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia while speakers will highlight successful Korean associations around the world.