Military Expresses Regret after Missile Crashes following Abnormal Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has expressed regret over the failed launch of a Hyunmoo-2 missile late Tuesday in a drill meant to respond to North Korea’s firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM).Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, a military official extended an apology to local residents of the Gangneung area in the east coast for surprising them after the missile’s abnormal flight led it to crash into the military base and explode.Noting that there has yet to be any reports of casualties or civilian property damage, the official explained that the resulting fire was fueled by the propellant inside the projectile but that the warhead did not detonate. An investigation into the cause of the failure is ongoing.The botched launch correlated with another joint drill between South Korea and the U.S. in which the two sides each fired two ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea between late Tuesday and early Wednesday.The drills were an allied response to the North’s launch of an IRBM from its northern Chagang Province early Tuesday which traveled around four-thousand-500 kilometers, passing over Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean.